'It breaks your heart': John on 'Tehran's OTT release Entertainment Aug 03, 2025

John Abraham is pretty disappointed that his spy thriller Tehran is skipping theaters and heading straight to ZEE5 on August 14, 2023.

The film, delayed since 2023, finally gets a release but not the big-screen debut he hoped for.

As he put it, "It's very disheartening... it breaks your heart, especially for an actor who always wants to be seen on the big screen."