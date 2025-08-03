'It breaks your heart': John on 'Tehran's OTT release
John Abraham is pretty disappointed that his spy thriller Tehran is skipping theaters and heading straight to ZEE5 on August 14, 2023.
The film, delayed since 2023, finally gets a release but not the big-screen debut he hoped for.
As he put it, "It's very disheartening... it breaks your heart, especially for an actor who always wants to be seen on the big screen."
Why Tehran is not releasing in theaters
Theaters backed out because Tehran deals with sensitive topics about Iran and Israel, which made them hesitant given current global events.
Abraham said the makers had to choose between releasing it somewhere or not at all—so ZEE5 stepped in.
Film mostly in foreign languages
Much of the movie is in Farsi and Hebrew (with some Hindi), making it feel more like a foreign film than your usual Bollywood fare.
While that might limit its mass appeal, fans can finally catch this unique story online soon.
