Box office: Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' sets stage for sequel
Kingdom, the action-drama starring Vijay Deverakonda, Satyadev, Venkitesh, and Bhagyashri Borse, just hit over ₹40 crore worldwide in its first extended weekend.
Even with a small dip by day five, the film did well enough for producer Naga Vamsi to confirm a sequel is happening.
'Kingdom' marks another hit for Vijay
Kingdom kicked off strong with an ₹18 crore opening and kept momentum—₹7.5 crore on Friday and ₹8 crore on Saturday—wrapping up the weekend at ₹40.5 crore (almost matching Vijay's Liger total).
The story follows Vijay as Suri, a constable-turned-spy on a mission in Sri Lanka.
Thanks to its cliffhanger ending and solid box office run, fans can look forward to more Kingdom adventures soon!