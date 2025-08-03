Box office: Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' sets stage for sequel

'Kingdom' marks another hit for Vijay

Kingdom kicked off strong with an ₹18 crore opening and kept momentum—₹7.5 crore on Friday and ₹8 crore on Saturday—wrapping up the weekend at ₹40.5 crore (almost matching Vijay's Liger total).

The story follows Vijay as Suri, a constable-turned-spy on a mission in Sri Lanka.

Thanks to its cliffhanger ending and solid box office run, fans can look forward to more Kingdom adventures soon!