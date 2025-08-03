'The Kerala Story' award backlash: Who are protesting students

Students highlight film's false narrative on ISIS

Sahu and Dasgupta point out that "The Kerala Story" was based on a debunked narrative about thousands of women joining ISIS from Kerala—a claim later retracted.

Official data shows only 19 people from Kerala were linked to ISIS between 2014-2020, far less than what the movie suggested.

Despite controversy, the film made over ₹300 crore, but these students feel celebrating it sends the wrong message about what stories deserve recognition.