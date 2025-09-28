Next Article
Thalapathy Vijay's fan club demands CBI probe into stampede
Entertainment
Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (TVK), led by actor-politician Vijay, is pushing for a CBI probe after a tragic stampede at their Karur rally left 39 people dead and nearly 100 injured.
TVK's state coordinator of the legal wing, Arivazhagan, has already petitioned the Madras High Court for either a CBI or Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry.
TVK suspects foul play by DMK
TVK suspects foul play by the ruling DMK party, with Arivazhagan alleging a "criminal conspiracy" based on CCTV footage and reliable information from the local people.
He insists TVK followed all safety rules at the event and questions why such a tragedy happened only in Karur, urging the court to dig deeper into what really went wrong.