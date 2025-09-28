Puri-Vijay Sethupathi's film event postponed after Karur stampede

The title and teaser launch of director Puri Jagannadh 's upcoming pan-Indian film with Vijay Sethupathi has been postponed. The event was originally scheduled to take place in Chennai on Sunday. This decision comes after a tragic incident that occurred during Vijay 's political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, where approximately 39 people lost their lives due to a stampede.

Statement Film team shares official statement The team also extended their heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident. The statement shared by the makers on social media read, "Owing to the unfortunate incident in Tamil Nadu, Team #PuriSethupathi has postponed the Title & Teaser Launch Event planned for today."

Film details Cast and crew of the film The yet-to-be-titled film features actors Tabu, Samyuktha, and Duniya Vijay in pivotal roles alongside Sethupathi. The project has generated significant anticipation among fans for its multi-language release. Reports suggest that the film will be titled Slum Dog and is being made on a grand scale with music composed by Mahati Swara Sagar. The team has assured fans that the title and teaser launch will happen soon.