Mahesh Bhatt says Raha can 'replace' Ranbir-Alia
What's the story
Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt recently spoke about his granddaughter, Raha Kapoor, in an interview with Navbharat Times. He said that she could even replace her famous parents, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. "Raha is about to turn three. I say she will replace Ranbir and Alia! She has that kind of energy," he said.
Unique energy
'Raha is a crossbreed... very special'
Bhatt added, "Every generation is faster and ahead of the previous one. When I see Raha, I feel she has a unique energy." He also praised her as a "crossbreed" and "very special," saying that she embodies the pride of India with its Ganga-Jamuni culture. The filmmaker also said he was proud that his DNA carries the major influence of his Muslim mother.
Legacy
On his daughters
In the same interview, Bhatt also praised his daughters for carrying forward his legacy. He pointed out that Pooja Bhatt has carved out her own identity and path, while Shaheen Bhatt is an incredible writer who faces depression with courage. Alia, he added, is excelling at motherhood. He proudly stated that all three are exceptional and live life on their own terms.