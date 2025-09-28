Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda's health slightly improves after bike accident

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda is currently in a critical condition after a major road accident in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. He was rushed to Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where he is on advanced life support. Now, fellow Punjabi singer Kulwinder Billa has shared that Jawanda's health is improving. "By Waheguru's grace, as the doctors have just informed, Rajvir Jawanda's health has shown some improvement compared to earlier," he wrote on Instagram .

Appeal Billa requests fans not to spread rumors Billa also urged fans not to spread any rumors during this sensitive time. "Please don't spread false posts that might break the hearts of his family and fans. Just keep praying for Rajvir's recovery," he added. Jawanda is currently on ventilator support in critical condition and is under close monitoring at the hospital.

Accident details Jawanda met with a severe road accident Jawanda was involved in a serious road accident while riding his bike toward Shimla on Saturday. He sustained severe head and spinal injuries in the crash, per PTC News. Upon reaching Fortis Mohali, he was immediately assessed by the Emergency and Neurosurgery departments. The impact of the accident reportedly left his motorcycle severely damaged.