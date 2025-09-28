Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda's health slightly improves after bike accident
What's the story
Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda is currently in a critical condition after a major road accident in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. He was rushed to Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where he is on advanced life support. Now, fellow Punjabi singer Kulwinder Billa has shared that Jawanda's health is improving. "By Waheguru's grace, as the doctors have just informed, Rajvir Jawanda's health has shown some improvement compared to earlier," he wrote on Instagram.
Appeal
Billa requests fans not to spread rumors
Billa also urged fans not to spread any rumors during this sensitive time. "Please don't spread false posts that might break the hearts of his family and fans. Just keep praying for Rajvir's recovery," he added. Jawanda is currently on ventilator support in critical condition and is under close monitoring at the hospital.
Accident details
Jawanda met with a severe road accident
Jawanda was involved in a serious road accident while riding his bike toward Shimla on Saturday. He sustained severe head and spinal injuries in the crash, per PTC News. Upon reaching Fortis Mohali, he was immediately assessed by the Emergency and Neurosurgery departments. The impact of the accident reportedly left his motorcycle severely damaged.
Condition update
What Fortis said on Saturday
Fortis Hospital said in a statement on Saturday, "On arrival, he was immediately assessed by the Emergency and Neurosurgery teams. Detailed examinations and investigations were carried out, and he was placed on advanced life support at Fortis Hospital Mohali." "He is currently on ventilator support and remains in a critical state under close monitoring." Jawanda is known for songs such as Kali Jawande Di, Mera Dil, and Sardari.