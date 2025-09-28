Next Article
Vijay Sethupathi-Puri Jagannath's film title, teaser reveal postponed
Entertainment
The launch event for Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming film, directed by Puri Jagannath, has been postponed following a tragic incident in Karur on September 27 that took 39 lives.
The team shared their condolences with the victims' families and said the title and teaser reveal—originally planned for today—will happen soon.
Film features ensemble cast, including Tabu and Samyuktha
This untitled movie brings together Tabu, Samyuktha, Duniya Vijay, and Sethupathi himself. It's set for release in multiple languages across India.
While the launch is delayed out of respect for recent events, the team reassured fans that major updates are coming soon.