Vijay Sethupathi-Puri Jagannath's film title, teaser reveal postponed Entertainment Sep 28, 2025

The launch event for Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming film, directed by Puri Jagannath, has been postponed following a tragic incident in Karur on September 27 that took 39 lives.

The team shared their condolences with the victims' families and said the title and teaser reveal—originally planned for today—will happen soon.