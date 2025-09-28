'The Raja Saab' trailer drops tomorrow

'The Raja Saab': Prabhas drops new poster; trailer arrives tomorrow

By Isha Sharma 12:04 pm Sep 28, 202512:04 pm

What's the story

The much-anticipated trailer of The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt, will be released on Monday at 6:00pm. The announcement was made by Prabhas via Instagram, where he also shared a new poster featuring him and Dutt. He wrote in the caption, "Step into the world of #TheRajaSaab... Trailer on September 29th."