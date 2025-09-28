'The Raja Saab': Prabhas drops new poster; trailer arrives tomorrow
What's the story
The much-anticipated trailer of The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt, will be released on Monday at 6:00pm. The announcement was made by Prabhas via Instagram, where he also shared a new poster featuring him and Dutt. He wrote in the caption, "Step into the world of #TheRajaSaab... Trailer on September 29th."
Twitter Post
Here's the poster
The wait of millions finally comes to an end 💥💥#TheRajaSaabTRAILER will be out on September 29th at 6PM.— People Media Factory (@peoplemediafcy) September 28, 2025
A ROYAL entry into a world of FUN, FEAR and a whole lot of Majestic Experiences ❤️🔥#TheRajaSaab#Prabhas@DuttSanjay@DirectorMaruthi@AgerwalNidhhi@MalavikaM_… pic.twitter.com/kBX8DfzL1H
Film details
About 'The Raja Saab'
Directed by Maruthi Dasari, The Raja Saab is a romantic horror-comedy entertainer. The story revolves around a young heir who balances his royal lineage and rebellious spirit as he ascends to power. The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Nidhhi Agerwal in lead roles. Thaman is composing the music for this major project.
Trailer details
Will trailer screen with 'Kantara'?
As per recent reports, the trailer will be attached to prints of Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1, which releases on October 2. The Raja Saab was initially scheduled for release on April 10 but was postponed due to VFX and post-production delays. It will now be released on January 9, 2026.