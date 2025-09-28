LOADING...
'The Raja Saab': Prabhas drops new poster; trailer arrives tomorrow
By Isha Sharma
Sep 28, 2025
12:04 pm
The much-anticipated trailer of The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt, will be released on Monday at 6:00pm. The announcement was made by Prabhas via Instagram, where he also shared a new poster featuring him and Dutt. He wrote in the caption, "Step into the world of #TheRajaSaab... Trailer on September 29th."

About 'The Raja Saab'

Directed by Maruthi Dasari, The Raja Saab is a romantic horror-comedy entertainer. The story revolves around a young heir who balances his royal lineage and rebellious spirit as he ascends to power. The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Nidhhi Agerwal in lead roles. Thaman is composing the music for this major project.

Will trailer screen with 'Kantara'?

As per recent reports, the trailer will be attached to prints of Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1, which releases on October 2. The Raja Saab was initially scheduled for release on April 10 but was postponed due to VFX and post-production delays. It will now be released on January 9, 2026.