Tamil Nadu stampede: Vijay promises ₹20 lakh to each victim
Actor-politician Vijay shared his heartbreak after a stampede at his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam rally in Karur on September 27, 2025, left 39 people dead—including children—and at least 83 injured.
"I am at a loss for words to express the pain my heart endures," he said, promising ₹20 lakh to each victim's family and ₹2 lakh for those injured.
TN government announces compensation
About 30,000 people waited over seven hours in intense heat for Vijay's delayed arrival. The crowd became restless and dehydrated, leading to a deadly surge where many fainted.
The Tamil Nadu government announced its own compensation—₹10 lakh for families of those who died and ₹1 lakh for the injured.
During his speech, Vijay even paused to throw water bottles into the crowd.
Police launch inquiry into incident
Vijay, who is preparing for his Assembly election debut, has promised ongoing support and urged victims to recover.
Police have launched an official inquiry.