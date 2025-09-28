Tamil Nadu stampede: Vijay promises ₹20 lakh to each victim

TN government announces compensation

About 30,000 people waited over seven hours in intense heat for Vijay's delayed arrival. The crowd became restless and dehydrated, leading to a deadly surge where many fainted.

The Tamil Nadu government announced its own compensation—₹10 lakh for families of those who died and ₹1 lakh for the injured.

During his speech, Vijay even paused to throw water bottles into the crowd.