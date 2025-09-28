'Kuch...kaam kar lo': Salman seemingly responds to Abhinav Kashyap's allegations
What's the story
Salman Khan, the host of Bigg Boss 19, recently took an indirect dig at filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The Dabangg director has been making headlines for his critical comments on Khan and his family. Without naming anyone, Khan said on the show that people are making baseless allegations against him and his associates because they have no work.
Allegations
Khan's complete statement
Khan said, "Jo sab mere saath attach huye hai ya huye the, aajkal unki bhi baj rahi hai. Baithe-baithe log kuch bhi ant shant bol rahe hain jinse mera talluk raha hai, aur jinhone kabhi meri tareef ki hai." "Ab they don't quite like me anymore. Aajkal log podcast me aake utpatang baatein karte hai kyunki unke paas koi kaam nahi hai." "My request to you all is please kuch kaam kar lo."
Listen to Khan here
Past feud
What is the ongoing feud all about?
Kashyap has been vocal about his issues with Khan, especially after the release of Dabangg. He accused Khan and his family of sidelining him post the film's release, alleged harassment, and called him a "gunda." In a recent podcast with Bollywood Thikana, he claimed that Khan tried to buy his silence by offering him a flat in Burj Khalifa. He also said that Khan's recent praise for his brother, Anurag Kashyap's film Nishaanchi was just a strategy to silence critics.