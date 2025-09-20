Salman arrived late on set, canceled shoot abruptly: 'Dabangg' director

Abhinav Kashyap , the director of the blockbuster film Dabangg , has once again opened up about his unpleasant experience working with actor Salman Khan . In a recent interview with Bollywood Thikana, he slammed Khan and his family. He also recalled his own experiences of Khan's habitual tardiness on set, echoing similar complaints made by Sikandar director AR Murugadoss.

Delayed shoots 'He would show up at...' Kashyap said, "He would show up at 5:00pm, leaving us with about 30 minutes of sunlight to get our shot. That was the only difference." "He likes making people wait on him, in the hot sun, tired." "We would scramble to get a couple of shots in the can and that would be it for the day," he added.

Tardiness 'They said he is coming...' Kashyap recounted an incident when the crew had to wait for Khan to shoot the film's climax in Panchgani. "This one time, we were shooting in Panchgani, which is over four hours away from Mumbai... Initially, his people kept lying. They kept saying he's left and is on his way." "Then they said that he is coming in his vanity van and is sleeping."

Financial loss 'It costs money': Kashyap on Khan's alleged tantrums Kashyap revealed that Khan finally arrived by helicopter, which descended to just 15 meters above the set. "Then, Salman stuck his head out, made a gesture with his hand and left," he said. "There were easily over 200 people on set that day as we were shooting the climax," he added. "The day-players had to be paid. It costs money." Kashyap revealed that Khan simply decided to shoot the next day.

Director's frustration Murugadoss had earlier said a similar thing Earlier, Murugadoss had said in an interview with Valaipechu Voice, "It's not easy to shoot with a star." "Even day scenes, we have to shoot at night because he turns up to sets only by 8:00pm." "We are people who are used to shooting right from early mornings, but that's not how things work there."