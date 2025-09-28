Exclusive: 'Tu Meri Poori Kahani' director discusses Mahesh Bhatt

Suhrita hopes to work with Pooja Bhatt next

Das shaped Anika's story with inspiration from "Janam," where the lead struggles with family stigma—here, Anika becomes an actress hoping to restore her mother's respect.

Das actually began her writing journey under Mahesh Bhatt himself, working on films like "1920: Horrors of the Heart."

She says Bhatt's book "A Taste of Life" inspired her to pursue writing.

Up next? She hopes to cast Pooja Bhatt in a new project all about real-life emotions and chasing your dreams.