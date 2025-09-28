Exclusive: 'Tu Meri Poori Kahani' director discusses Mahesh Bhatt
First-time director Suhrita Das just released "Tu Meri Poori Kahani," a film inspired by Mahesh Bhatt's 1998 film "Janam."
Out this Friday, the movie follows Anika, a young actor chasing fame who soon learns that real connections matter more than success.
The cast features fresh faces Hirranya Ojha and Arhaan Pateel, plus Tigmanshu Dhulia and Juhi Babbar.
Suhrita hopes to work with Pooja Bhatt next
Das shaped Anika's story with inspiration from "Janam," where the lead struggles with family stigma—here, Anika becomes an actress hoping to restore her mother's respect.
Das actually began her writing journey under Mahesh Bhatt himself, working on films like "1920: Horrors of the Heart."
She says Bhatt's book "A Taste of Life" inspired her to pursue writing.
Up next? She hopes to cast Pooja Bhatt in a new project all about real-life emotions and chasing your dreams.