'Thama' trailer: Ayushmann-Rashmika's horror-comedy adventure arrives on October 21
The trailer for Thama just dropped, bringing together Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in a quirky horror-comedy adventure.
Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films, the movie also stars Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
Mark your calendars—Thama hits theaters worldwide on October 21.
'Thama' is the 5th entry in Maddock Horror Comedy Universe
Unveiled at a lively Mumbai event with Shraddha Kapoor present, the trailer introduces us to Alok and Tadaka (played by Khurrana and Mandanna) as they navigate spooky surprises with plenty of laughs.
Thama is the fifth film in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (think Stree, Roohi, Bhediya), expanding its signature mix of scares and humor with fresh visuals and storytelling.