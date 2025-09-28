Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma discuss tough side of childbirth
Bollywood's Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Lisa Haydon are opening up about the tough side of pregnancy and childbirth.
From emergency C-sections to postpartum challenges and intense labor experiences, their stories are shining a light on what many moms go through—physically and emotionally.
Mirza spoke about her emergency C-section, reminding everyone how unpredictable childbirth can be.
Sharma got real about her postpartum challenges, helping break the silence around mental health for new moms.
Padukone talked about how exhausting pregnancy was while still working.
Kapoor Khan reflected on both natural birth and C-section experiences—each with its own challenges—while Haydon shared how family support helped her through a complicated delivery.
Their openness is a game-changer for maternal health discussions
These honest accounts from big names in Bollywood are helping normalize conversations around maternal health and postpartum struggles.
By being open, they're encouraging more women to talk about their experiences and seek help when needed—which is a big step toward breaking old taboos.