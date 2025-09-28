Karur rally stampede: Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Pa Ranjith offer condolences

Tamil Nadu was rocked by a tragic incident on Saturday when a stampede at actor-politician Vijay 's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in Karur resulted in the deaths of at least 39 people, including six children. The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the film fraternity, with notable figures such as Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth expressing their grief over the incident. Here's what they wrote.

Celebrity reactions Haasan urges TN government to provide medical assistance Haasan said the news left his "heart trembling" and urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide medical assistance and relief to those affected. Rajinikanth called the loss of innocent lives "immensely grievous" and extended his condolences to the bereaved families. Actor Vishal slammed the rally's organization, calling it "utter nonsense," and demanded compensation for victims' families from TVK.

Twitter Post Here's what Vishal wrote Utter nonsense. Hearing that more than 30 people including children losing their lives over a stampede in actor/politician Vijay’s rally is heartwrenching and totally not right.



My heart goes out to every one of those innocent victims and my deepest condolences to every one of… — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) September 27, 2025

Calls for justice Pa Ranjith, Khushbu Sundar also reacted to the tragedy Filmmaker Pa Ranjith called it a "great tragedy that shocks the heart," while actor-politician Khushbu Sundar described it as "very unfortunate." She added, "Prayers for those injured. May God be with everyone." The incident has raised serious concerns about the rally's planning, with one organizer admitting to communication lapses and inadequate arrangements for food, water, and shelter.

Twitter Post Here's what Sundar wrote Extremely shocked to hear about the very unfortunate tragedy that has unfolded at @actorvijay rally in #Karur .

Heartfelt condolences to the grieving families of the deceased and may god give them the strength to cope with the loss of their loved ones. Prayers for those injured.… — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) September 27, 2025

Overcrowding issues Rally planned for 10,000 people swelled to nearly 27,000 The rally was initially planned for around 10,000 attendees but reportedly swelled to nearly 27,000, per police estimates. Crowds began gathering from the morning after the party's social media handles announced Vijay's arrival at noon, despite official permission being granted only for an evening slot. By the time Vijay arrived at 7:40pm, many had collapsed from dehydration and fatigue due to a lack of basic arrangements, said reports.