Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco's relationship timeline: From collaborators to life partners

Selena Gomez (33) and Benny Blanco (37) tied the knot on Saturday in California. Their love story has been a fascinating journey from professional collaborators to life partners. Their relationship, which started as a working connection in the recording studio, gradually evolved into a close friendship and eventually a committed romantic partnership. Let's take a look back at their relationship timeline.

Initial connection First meeting: Professional beginnings in the studio Gomez and Blanco reportedly first crossed paths while working on her album Revival in 2015. Blanco produced several tracks for the album, including the hit single Same Old Love. Their relationship was strictly professional at this stage, but this collaboration laid the foundation for a connection that would later flourish into a personal bond.

Creative chemistry Reuniting for music: 'I Can't Get Enough' collaboration The duo reunited in 2019 for the single I Can't Get Enough, along with J Balvin and Tainy. The upbeat track and its fun music video showcased their creative chemistry. Although this collaboration was brief, it was the beginning of a lifelong partnership.

Relationship evolution Dating news: Taking their bond to the next level Behind the scenes, their bond began to evolve. Gomez later revealed that she and Blanco had privately started dating in June 2023. They initially kept their relationship private, allowing themselves time to grow closer away from any kind of public scrutiny.

Public acknowledgment Public acknowledgment of love In December 2023, Gomez surprised fans by confirming her relationship with Blanco on Instagram. She described him as "better than anyone I've ever been with." This marked the first time she publicly acknowledged her romance after a long time. In the months that followed, the couple began stepping out together more often.

Commitment solidified Engagement excitement in late 2024 They made their red-carpet debut at the 2024 Emmys. By the end of 2024, Gomez and Blanco announced their engagement. Reports highlighted the strong foundation of their relationship, describing them as supportive of each other's professional and personal growth. Friends noted that Gomez seemed especially joyful during this time.