Selena Gomez marries Benny Blanco; see dreamy photos

Singer-actor Selena Gomez (33) and music producer Benny Blanco (37) have tied the knot! The couple, who started dating in 2023, got married on Saturday (US time) in California . Gomez took to Instagram to share the news with a series of photos from their wedding day. "9.27.25," she wrote in the caption.

Attire highlights Gomez and Blanco wore Ralph Lauren for their big day For their big day, Gomez and Blanco chose Ralph Lauren. She wore a halter-neck gown with floral accents and an open back, while he donned a black tuxedo with a bowtie. One of the photos shared by Gomez showed her sitting on the ground with Blanco's head resting on her lap. Another clip featured her adjusting his bowtie before planting a kiss on him. The ceremony was attended by Taylor Swift, Paris Hilton, Ed Sheeran, and Paul Rudd, among others.

Twitter Post Take a look at the photos Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are now married. pic.twitter.com/AZK6jqkbmf — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 27, 2025

Relationship timeline Their love story Gomez and Blanco's love story began when they met at a meeting arranged by Gomez's mother to support her music career. Their friendship evolved into a romantic relationship, leading to their engagement in December 2024. The couple has collaborated on several projects, including producing tracks for each other's albums and co-writing the song Single Soon.

Pre-wedding celebrations When they revealed their wedding plans Before their wedding, Gomez had a bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, while Blanco celebrated his bachelor party in Las Vegas. The couple had also spoken about their wedding plans on various occasions. They revealed that they wanted their big day to be "pretty casual" and had one food must-have: pickles!