Santhy Balachandran on 'The Chronicles of 4.5 Gang': 'Brilliant team'
Santhy Balachandran, known for her recent screenwriting debut and roles in films like Jallikkattu, has joined director Krishand's new SonyLIV series, The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang.
Even though her part as Kingini is small, she was drawn to Krishand's creative approach and loved exploring the character at different ages alongside him.
Santhy wore braces for her role
For Kingini, Santhy wore braces—the priciest prop she's ever used—and worked closely with Krishand to bring out the character's quirks.
She shared, "I really wanted to work with Krishand because I think he has a brilliant mind. I wanted to see how this person conceives things and executes them."
Up next, she'll appear in his film Masthishka Maranam with Rajisha Vijayan.
If you're curious to watch The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang, it's now streaming on SonyLIV via OTTplay Premium.