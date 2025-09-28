Zubeen Garg death case: SIT summons manager, organizer, others
Assamese singer Zubeen Garg tragically drowned in Singapore on September 19, 2024, while there for the Northeast India Festival.
His family is blaming his manager Sidharth Sarma and festival organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta for negligence, filing a complaint with Assam's CID and demanding answers about what happened on the yacht where he died.
Interpol notices out to stop them from leaving India
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to look into Garg's death. Sarma, Mahanta, and others from the yacht have been called to appear by October 6.
Interpol notices are out to stop them from leaving India. Both Singapore and Guwahati autopsies confirmed drowning as the cause of death—possibly following a seizure—and evidence has been seized from key suspects' homes.
The case has sparked huge public interest across Assam, with calls for justice and even talk of a CBI probe if needed.