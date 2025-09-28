Next Article
Julia Roberts dazzles in Sabyasachi earrings at NYFF premiere
Entertainment
Julia Roberts turned heads at the 63rd New York Film Festival, pairing a sleek gray sequined suit with eye-catching chandelier earrings by Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.
The 18k gold earrings, set with aquamarine and sparkling diamonds, brought major glam to her look and had everyone talking.
Roberts joins other Hollywood stars in sporting Sabyasachi
Roberts's love for Indian design isn't new—she has often spoken fondly of Indian artistry, and her 2010 film Eat Pray Love deepened her association with Indian culture.
By choosing Sabyasachi for this big premiere (for her latest thriller, After the Hunt), she joins stars like Jennifer Lopez and Sofia Vergara in shining a spotlight on Indian craftsmanship in Hollywood.