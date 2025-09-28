Julia Roberts dazzles in Sabyasachi earrings at NYFF premiere

Roberts joins other Hollywood stars in sporting Sabyasachi

Roberts's love for Indian design isn't new—she has often spoken fondly of Indian artistry, and her 2010 film Eat Pray Love deepened her association with Indian culture.

By choosing Sabyasachi for this big premiere (for her latest thriller, After the Hunt), she joins stars like Jennifer Lopez and Sofia Vergara in shining a spotlight on Indian craftsmanship in Hollywood.