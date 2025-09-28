Sameer Wankhede sues 'BOB' makers; says show defames anti-drug agencies
Former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede has taken legal action against Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment over Aryan Khan's series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
He claims the show unfairly portrays anti-drug agencies and could hurt public trust, especially since his own legal issues are still ongoing.
At a recent drug awareness event in Mumbai, Wankhede kept things brief, simply saying "Satyamev Jayate"—a phrase that also pops up in the series.
Wankhede wants to stop the show from airing
The Delhi High Court heard Wankhede's defamation case recently. His lawyer argued that the show's reach across India (and all those memes) makes Delhi the right place for the case.
The series includes a character bearing a striking resemblance to Wankhede and includes a disclaimer about any resemblance to real people being coincidental.
For now, Wankhede wants to stop the show from airing while things play out in court.