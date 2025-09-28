Sameer Wankhede sues 'BOB' makers; says show defames anti-drug agencies Entertainment Sep 28, 2025

Former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede has taken legal action against Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment over Aryan Khan's series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

He claims the show unfairly portrays anti-drug agencies and could hurt public trust, especially since his own legal issues are still ongoing.

At a recent drug awareness event in Mumbai, Wankhede kept things brief, simply saying "Satyamev Jayate"—a phrase that also pops up in the series.