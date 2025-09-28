Next Article
'Little Hearts's OTT release date announced
Entertainment
The hit Telugu rom-com "Little Hearts," directed by Sai Marthand and starring newcomers Mouli Tanuj Prasanth and Shivani Nagaram, drops on ETV Win from October 1.
The streaming release will include an extended edition with extra scenes for fans.
Box office collection of the film
Made for just ₹2.4 crore, "Little Hearts" has pulled in over ₹38 crore at the box office.
The story follows Akhil, a student who finds friendship and romance at a coaching center—making it a surprise hit of the year.
Film's success and celebrity endorsements
The film didn't just win hearts in India; it also crossed $1 million in North America.
Stars like Mahesh Babu and Vijay Deverakonda have given it a shoutout for its fresh cast and engaging storytelling.