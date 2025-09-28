Box office collection: 'Mirai' continues to struggle with ₹100cr mark
Telugu fantasy action film Mirai, starring Teja Sajja, is having a tough time reaching the big ₹100 crore milestone. After 16 days in theaters, it's made ₹86.55 crore across India.
Even with a small boost on Friday, its third weekend saw slow growth—making it unlikely to repeat the blockbuster success of Hanuman.
Looking at 'Mirai' in numbers
Mirai's Telugu version pulled in a modest crowd on Saturday, with theater occupancy rising from just over 21% in the morning to nearly 47% by evening.
While audiences have appreciated its adventure-style storytelling, which many say resembles a video game, the film hasn't quite connected with wider audiences yet.
Directed by Karthik Gattamneni and featuring Ritika Nayak, Mirai's unique premise just isn't translating into big box office numbers so far.