Box office collection: 'Mirai' continues to struggle with ₹100cr mark

Looking at 'Mirai' in numbers

Mirai's Telugu version pulled in a modest crowd on Saturday, with theater occupancy rising from just over 21% in the morning to nearly 47% by evening.

While audiences have appreciated its adventure-style storytelling, which many say resembles a video game, the film hasn't quite connected with wider audiences yet.

Directed by Karthik Gattamneni and featuring Ritika Nayak, Mirai's unique premise just isn't translating into big box office numbers so far.