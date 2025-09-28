How Eric Dane's ex Rebecca Gayheart is handling his ALS
Eric Dane, best known from Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria, shared in April 2025 that he's been diagnosed with ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative disease. He says he's grateful for family support during this tough chapter.
Now, his ex-wife Rebecca Gayheart is opening up about how the news has impacted their family.
'My girls are really suffering'
Gayheart, who co-parents daughters Billie (15) and Georgia (13) with Dane, told People it's been "heartbreaking" to watch their kids process the diagnosis—"My girls are really suffering."
The family is turning to therapy and doing their best to stay hopeful together.
Even though Gayheart and Dane filed for divorce in 2018, but called off the split in March 2025, she says they're sticking close as a team for their girls.
Dane calls Gayheart his 'biggest champion'
Back in June 2025, Dane revealed he has lost use of his right arm: "It's on me the second I wake up."
Through it all, he calls Gayheart his "biggest champion," showing how much they're supporting each other as a family.