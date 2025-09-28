Next Article
'Bigg Boss Malayalam 7' eviction: Who will leave the house?
Entertainment
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 is entering its ninth week, and things are getting tense.
Host Mohanlal kept everyone guessing by showing a blank cue card and asking six nominated contestants—Aneesh, Shanavas, Jishin Mohan, Lakshmi, Binny, and Aryan—to stand up.
Fans are buzzing about who might be leaving next.
Speculations are rife about a possible double eviction
Jishin Mohan is at the center of eviction rumors since he's a wild card entry and may not have enough audience support.
There's also talk of a possible double eviction that could put Abhilash at risk too.
To top it off, Spykuttan—the show's robotic dog—enters the house with the eviction results, adding some extra suspense for viewers waiting to see how these twists will play out.