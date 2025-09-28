'Bigg Boss Malayalam 7' eviction: Who will leave the house?

Speculations are rife about a possible double eviction

Jishin Mohan is at the center of eviction rumors since he's a wild card entry and may not have enough audience support.

There's also talk of a possible double eviction that could put Abhilash at risk too.

To top it off, Spykuttan—the show's robotic dog—enters the house with the eviction results, adding some extra suspense for viewers waiting to see how these twists will play out.