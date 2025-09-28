Singer Lola Young shares health update after collapsing on stage

British singer-songwriter Lola Young collapsed onstage at the All Things Go Music Festival in New York City . The 24-year-old was performing her track Conceited when she suddenly fell, prompting her band, team, and security to rush to her aid. She was later carried off stage as fans expressed concern for her health. However, Young has since reassured fans that she is doing okay now.

Update Young had shared recent struggles Young wrote on Instagram, "Hi...for anyone who saw my set at All Things Go Today, I am doing okay now." "Thank you for all of your support." During her set, Young had hinted at personal struggles over the past few days. "Sometimes life can really make you feel like you can't continue, but you know what, today I woke up and I made the decision to come here," she told the audience.

Recent cancelation She had canceled previous performance due to 'sensitive matter' The collapse came a day after Young canceled her scheduled performance at Audacy's We Can Survive concert on September 26. Her manager, Nick Shymansky, shared a statement on Instagram explaining her absence. "There are [occasionally] days where myself and my team have to take protective measures to keep her safe," he wrote, describing the reason as a "sensitive matter."

Mental health advocacy Young has been vocal about mental health issues Young has been open about her mental health struggles, revealing she was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder at 17. In past statements, she has described the impact of this diagnosis on her life and career. "I can't find the words to describe how much this diagnosis has affected my entire life and my outlook on the world around me," she had earlier shared.