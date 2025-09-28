'The Raja Saab': Prabhas-Sanjay Dutt's film trailer release date out Entertainment Sep 28, 2025

Get ready—Prabhas is back! The trailer for his new film, The Raja Saab, drops on September 29 at 6:00pm.

Directed by Maruthi, this Telugu horror-comedy brings together Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Malavika Mohanan (making her Telugu debut).

The film is described as a horror-comedy with much anticipation surrounding its release.