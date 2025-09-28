Next Article
'The Raja Saab': Prabhas-Sanjay Dutt's film trailer release date out
Entertainment
Get ready—Prabhas is back! The trailer for his new film, The Raja Saab, drops on September 29 at 6:00pm.
Directed by Maruthi, this Telugu horror-comedy brings together Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Malavika Mohanan (making her Telugu debut).
The film is described as a horror-comedy with much anticipation surrounding its release.
Meanwhile, know more about the film
The Raja Saab was originally planned for December this year but will now hit theaters on January 9, 2026. This move puts it up against other big releases like Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.
Music is by Thaman S, with Karthik Palani on cinematography and Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao handling editing.