'We were back to zero': Triptii recalls 'Laila Majnu' failure

Triptii Dimri , who made her lead debut in the 2018 romantic drama Laila Majnu, spoke about the film's box office failure in a recent interview with Filmfare. The movie, which also starred Avinash Tiwary, underperformed commercially despite receiving positive reviews. "When the film did not do well, I felt very disappointed because we were back to zero," she said.

Dimri's empathy Dimri worried for Tiwary Dimri further expressed her concern for Tiwary, who had been in the industry longer than she had. "I had been around for at least two years, but Avinash Tiwary had been here for 14 years," she said. "Then we started giving auditions again, and I felt bad for him." Despite the initial setback, she remained optimistic about the film's long-term impact on audiences.

Film's journey Film's success after re-release Despite its initial failure, Laila Majnu has since gained a huge following and achieved cult status. The film was a commercial success during its re-release in 2024, surpassing the lifetime collections of its original run. "I knew it would receive appreciation, because even today, eight years after its release, people still talk about it," Dimri said.