Zubeen's family files complaint against manager, event organizer for negligence

The family of renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg (52), who tragically passed away in Singapore on September 19, has lodged a formal complaint with the Assam Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The complaint was filed by Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, sister-in-law Pamie Barthakur, and uncle Manoj Borthakur. They have accused his manager, Sidharth Sarma, and the Northeast India Festival organizer Syamkanu Mahanta, of negligence.

Investigation request Family names all individuals on the trip The complaint also names all those who were part of the trip to Singapore, including the Assamese community members who had invited Garg to a yacht party. The family has requested a thorough investigation into the matter, reported NDTV. The CID has accepted their complaint and will now initiate an inquiry based on their request for accountability and transparency.

Investigation progress Mahanta, Sarma summoned to join the investigation The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Garg's death has summoned Mahanta and Sarma to join the investigation by October 6. The summons were also sent to a dozen other individuals from Assam who were with Garg on the yacht. "We have given them time till October 6. The summons were served through the Indian Embassy in Singapore," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.