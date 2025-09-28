Zubeen's family files complaint against manager, event organizer for negligence
What's the story
The family of renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg (52), who tragically passed away in Singapore on September 19, has lodged a formal complaint with the Assam Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The complaint was filed by Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, sister-in-law Pamie Barthakur, and uncle Manoj Borthakur. They have accused his manager, Sidharth Sarma, and the Northeast India Festival organizer Syamkanu Mahanta, of negligence.
Investigation request
Family names all individuals on the trip
The complaint also names all those who were part of the trip to Singapore, including the Assamese community members who had invited Garg to a yacht party. The family has requested a thorough investigation into the matter, reported NDTV. The CID has accepted their complaint and will now initiate an inquiry based on their request for accountability and transparency.
Investigation progress
Mahanta, Sarma summoned to join the investigation
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Garg's death has summoned Mahanta and Sarma to join the investigation by October 6. The summons were also sent to a dozen other individuals from Assam who were with Garg on the yacht. "We have given them time till October 6. The summons were served through the Indian Embassy in Singapore," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Public outcry
Protests erupt in Assam demanding justice for late singer
Garg's untimely demise has sparked widespread protests across Assam, with citizens demanding immediate arrests and a transparent investigation into his death. The singer was found dead, floating face down in the water, during a swim in Singapore on September 19. He was there to perform at the three-day North East India Festival, which was scheduled to begin on September 20, but was canceled following his death.