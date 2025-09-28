Tom Holland shares health update after on-set head injury

Actor's message

'I'm feeling better and on the mend'

In his Instagram post, Holland expressed gratitude toward his mother and her friends for organizing the successful event. He humorously added, "I'm sorry I had to leave early but I'm feeling better and on the mend. A huge thanks to my Dad for taking over after I left. The show got considerably funnier." He also thanked attendees and sweepstakes winners for their support following his injury.