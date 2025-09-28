Tom Holland shares health update after on-set head injury
What's the story
Hollywood actor Tom Holland, who recently suffered a mild concussion while filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has updated fans about his health. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, he shared a post related to a gala night for The Brothers Trust, the nonprofit organization run by his parents. In the post, Holland wrote that he is "feeling better and on the mend" after his injury.
Actor's message
'I'm feeling better and on the mend'
In his Instagram post, Holland expressed gratitude toward his mother and her friends for organizing the successful event. He humorously added, "I'm sorry I had to leave early but I'm feeling better and on the mend. A huge thanks to my Dad for taking over after I left. The show got considerably funnier." He also thanked attendees and sweepstakes winners for their support following his injury.
Production update
Resumption of shoot
The filming of Spider-Man: Brand New Day was put on hold for two weeks due to Holland's hospitalization. However, the delay is not expected to affect the film's worldwide release scheduled for July 31, 2026. The actor is set to resume shooting on September 29. The film also stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Mark Ruffalo.