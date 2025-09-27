TN: 31 dead in stampede at TVK chief Vijay's rally

A tragic stampede at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu , left at least 31 people dead and over 40 hospitalized. The incident occurred during a rally of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party, led by actor-turned-politician Vijay . The crowd had swelled to tens of thousands, leading to an overwhelming situation as Vijay was addressing the gathering.

Rally disruption Vijay pleads for help as children faint As the situation worsened, many attendees, including children, started fainting. Vijay was heard pleading for police help and distributing water bottles from his customized campaign bus. Despite the chaos, ambulances found it difficult to reach those in need due to the packed crowd. The fainted persons were rushed to nearby hospitals in ambulances, and some of them died.

Political response BJP slams Tamil Nadu police The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the Tamil Nadu police for not being prepared for such a huge rally and demanded accountability from the DMK government. Chief Minister MK Stalin took notice of the incident and directed state ministers Anbil Mahesh and Ma Subramaniam to reach Karur immediately. He also asked former minister V Senthilbalaji to ensure medical assistance is provided to those affected by the crowd surge.