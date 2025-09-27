Congress indulged in 'loot tantra' during rule: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a scathing attack on the Congress party over the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms. Speaking at a "Namo Yuva Samabesh" in Jharsuguda, Odisha , he accused the Congress of indulging in "loot tantra" during its rule. He said his government has ushered in an era of "double bachat (saving) and double kamai (income)" with new GST structures.

Tax benefits Families save ₹20,000 on annual expenditure Modi said the new GST structures have reduced taxes on essential goods, making them cheaper. He claimed families now save up to ₹20,000 on an annual expenditure of ₹1 lakh compared to earlier. "A family has to pay only ₹5,000 to 6,000 as tax for an annual spending of ₹1 lakh on essential goods," he said. The PM also said that the income tax limit had now been raised from ₹2 lakh under the Congress regime.

GST cuts GST cuts negated by state-level taxes, says Modi Modi also accused the Congress of negating GST cuts through state-level taxes. He cited Himachal Pradesh's decision to raise cement levy after a GST rate cut. "The Congress government still indulged in looting you," he said. The Prime Minister also launched development projects worth ₹60,000 crore in Odisha, focusing on digital connectivity and infrastructure.

Development initiatives Kitchen expenses reduced due to lower taxes: Modi Earlier, addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara district, Modi celebrated his government's GST reforms as a "savings festival." He said kitchen expenses have reduced due to lower taxes. The Prime Minister laid foundation stones for projects worth ₹1.22 lakh crore, including a nuclear power plant. He also highlighted efforts to electrify villages and provide free connections to households since 2014.