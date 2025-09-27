LOADING...
Rahul- Priyanka's bond 'not Indian culture': BJP leader sparks row
By Snehil Singh
Sep 27, 2025
12:08 pm
What's the story

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's comments on the bond between Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have sparked a major controversy. The issue was further intensified when fellow minister Vijay Shah came out in support of Vijayvargiya. Speaking at an event in Khandwa, Shah said, "This is not our culture; our civilization, customs, and traditions do not teach this," referring to public displays of affection between siblings.

Public backlash

Congress protests against BJP leaders' remarks

Shah's remarks have drawn widespread criticism for being regressive. He further said, "She is also my real sister, so would I kiss her in public? Indian culture and civilization do not teach this." The Congress party has reacted strongly to these comments with statewide protests. Effigies of both Vijayvargiya and Shah were burned by protesters who slammed their remarks as abusive and derogatory.

Resignation call

Congress demands resignation of BJP ministers

Congress spokesperson KK Mishra said, "It is unfortunate that no action is taken against BJP ministers who use abusive and derogatory language." State Congress president Jitu Patwari slammed Vijayvargiya's comments as "disgusting" and a direct challenge to India's culture. He demanded the resignation of both ministers, accusing Vijayvargiya of being frustrated for not becoming the Chief Minister.

Past controversies

Political storm brews over Shah's latest comments

This isn't the first time Shah has made controversial remarks. In May, he had made a controversial statement about Colonel Sophia Qureshi after "Operation Sindoor." He had said, "Those who destroyed the vermillion of our daughters, send their sisters to strip those mutilated people naked..." He later apologized for his comments. With Shah now backing Vijayvargiya, the controversy has turned into a political storm with both ministers accused of distorting cultural values for political gain.