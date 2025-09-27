Rahul- Priyanka's bond 'not Indian culture': BJP leader sparks row

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's comments on the bond between Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have sparked a major controversy. The issue was further intensified when fellow minister Vijay Shah came out in support of Vijayvargiya. Speaking at an event in Khandwa, Shah said, "This is not our culture; our civilization, customs, and traditions do not teach this," referring to public displays of affection between siblings.

Public backlash Congress protests against BJP leaders' remarks Shah's remarks have drawn widespread criticism for being regressive. He further said, "She is also my real sister, so would I kiss her in public? Indian culture and civilization do not teach this." The Congress party has reacted strongly to these comments with statewide protests. Effigies of both Vijayvargiya and Shah were burned by protesters who slammed their remarks as abusive and derogatory.

Resignation call Congress demands resignation of BJP ministers Congress spokesperson KK Mishra said, "It is unfortunate that no action is taken against BJP ministers who use abusive and derogatory language." State Congress president Jitu Patwari slammed Vijayvargiya's comments as "disgusting" and a direct challenge to India's culture. He demanded the resignation of both ministers, accusing Vijayvargiya of being frustrated for not becoming the Chief Minister.