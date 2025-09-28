Vijay's rally stampede: TN government blames actor, tightens security
What's the story
A stampede at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, has left 39 dead and over 100 injured. The incident has prompted the Tamil Nadu government to tighten security at the actor's Chennai residence, according to NDTV, which cited sources fearing public anger. The DMK-led state government has criticized Vijay for violating guidelines that led to this tragedy.
Mismanagement issues
Organizers failed to provide basic amenities
Reports indicate that the rally organizers failed to provide adequate drinking water and food, resulting in many in the crowd fainting. Vijay also arrived at the venue over seven hours late, adding to the chaos. His supporters allegedly violated police guidelines by following his vehicle.
Emergency access
Controversy surrounding the incident
Even as some people collapsed during Vijay's speech, ambulances were reportedly not allowed into the venue. After the rally, Vijay left for Trichy airport and flew to Chennai on a private flight. A TVK advocate has defended the party, saying all police guidelines were followed and that this tragedy has deeply affected Vijay.
Official response
Vijay offers condolences, CM Stalin visits hospital
In a statement on X, Vijay said he was "writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow." He offered condolences to the families of those who died and prayed for the recovery of the injured. Chief Minister MK Stalin also visited affected individuals at a hospital and met with victims' families.
Twitter Post
Vijay's post on X
இதயம் நொறுங்கிப் போய் இருக்கிறேன்; தாங்க முடியாத, வார்த்தைகளால் சொல்ல முடியாத வேதனையிலும் துயரத்திலும் உழன்று கொண்டிருக்கிறேன்.— TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) September 27, 2025
கரூரில் உயிரிழந்த எனதருமை சகோதர சகோதரிகளின் குடும்பங்களுக்கு என் ஆழ்ந்த அனுதாபங்களையும், இரங்கலையும் தெரிவித்துக்கொள்கிறேன். மருத்துவமனையில் சிகிச்சை…
Legal action
Legal action and judicial inquiry ordered
TVK's Karur West district secretary, VP Mathiyazhagan, is now facing legal action for allegedly violating safety norms at the rally. The state government has also ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident, headed by a retired judge of the High Court. Earlier, Tamil Nadu DGP G Venkataraman said that permission for the rally was sought for 3pm-10pm, and the crowd started coming in from 11am. He also said the people lacked sufficient food and water under the hot sun.