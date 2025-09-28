TN stampede: Toll at 39, DGP blames Vijay's late arrival

A stampede at a public rally in Tamil Nadu 's Karur on Saturday left 39 people dead, including women and children. The tragedy struck when crowds swelled as actor-turned-politician Vijay was delayed in arriving at the venue, Tamil Nadu DGP G Venkataraman said. "Permission was sought for between 3pm-10pm. The TVK Twitter account said he will come at 12 and crowd started coming in from 11am. He came at 7:40pm. The people lacked sufficient food water under the hot sun."

Official response CM Stalin announces compensation, orders inquiry In light of the tragedy, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the families of those who died and ₹1 lakh for the injured. He also ordered a Commission of Inquiry headed by retired High Court judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to investigate the incident. Earlier, he had directed state ministers Anbil Mahesh and Ma Subramaniam to reach Karur immediately.

Public reaction Vishal calls for stricter safety measures Political leaders across the spectrum have expressed their condolences over the incident. Tamil actor Vishal called it "utter nonsense" and stressed stricter safety measures at future rallies. Union Minister Dr L Murugan said, "The news coming from Karur is deeply worrying. We must stand with the affected families. I have been in touch with the District Collector and have instructed BJP leaders to extend all possible help."