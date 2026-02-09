'The 50': Bhavya calls Divya a 'gold digger' in nasty fight
On reality show "The 50," things got heated during the "Bail and Buddhi" task when Bhavya Singh accused Divya Agarwal of being a "gold digger" and faking her public image.
The argument started after Divya's comment about Archana Gautam, leading to personal digs about her marriage and intentions.
Divya opens up about her reality TV journey
Shaken by the fight, Divya confided in Ridhi that she's felt alone on every reality show: "I've spent years building friendships with people. In every show, I was the most hated and always ended up playing alone, but I took it on my ego and proved myself by winning."
She shared how much she relies on her husband for real friendship and leaned on fellow contestants Ridhi, Siwet, Nehal, and Yuvika for comfort.
This moment showed how tough—and supportive—reality TV life can get.