'The 50': Bhavya calls Divya a 'gold digger' in nasty fight

Divya opens up about her reality TV journey

Shaken by the fight, Divya confided in Ridhi that she's felt alone on every reality show: "I've spent years building friendships with people. In every show, I was the most hated and always ended up playing alone, but I took it on my ego and proved myself by winning."

She shared how much she relies on her husband for real friendship and leaned on fellow contestants Ridhi, Siwet, Nehal, and Yuvika for comfort.

This moment showed how tough—and supportive—reality TV life can get.