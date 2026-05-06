'The Bear' final season premieres June 25 on Hulu, Disney+
FX just announced that The Bear's fifth and last season lands on June 25, 2026.
All eight episodes will be out at once on Hulu and Disney+, while Indian fans can stream it on JioHotstar.
If you're watching on TV, the first two episodes air that day on FX, with weekly releases after.
Carmy steps away amid sale fears
The story picks up after Carmy steps away, leaving Sydney, Richie, and Sugar to handle the restaurant's money troubles and possible sale.
Even with a major storm and other pressures closing in, they're still chasing that Michelin star, while juggling the restaurant's money troubles and possible sale.
White leads cast, kitchen realism praised
Jeremy Allen White leads a returning cast including Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas, and recurring favorites like Jamie Lee Curtis and Oliver Platt.
The show has earned praise for its real take on kitchen life and standout performances.