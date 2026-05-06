'The Bear' final season premieres June 25 on Hulu, Disney+ Entertainment May 06, 2026

FX just announced that The Bear's fifth and last season lands on June 25, 2026.

All eight episodes will be out at once on Hulu and Disney+, while Indian fans can stream it on JioHotstar.

If you're watching on TV, the first two episodes air that day on FX, with weekly releases after.