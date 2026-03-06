'The Boys' S05 trailer: Homelander reigns supreme in final season

Amazon Prime Video has dropped the trailer for the fifth and final season of its hit superhero satire, The Boys . The explosive clip teases a world fully under the control of Supes, with Homelander tightening his grip on power from the White House. The final chapter will premiere with two episodes on April 8, while the series finale will drop on May 20.

Plot details 'It's the climax, people...big stuff's gonna happen' The official logline for the fifth season reads, "In the fifth and final season, it's Homelander's world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims." The description adds that Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a so-called "Freedom Camp," while Annie struggles to build a resistance against the overwhelming Supe forces. It adds, "Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map...It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen."

Twitter Post 'Have a watch...Have a weep' The final trailer for the final season. Have a watch. Have a weep. Then strap in, because The Boys are back April 8. pic.twitter.com/OS2RwMmhhj — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) March 5, 2026

Advertisement

Season 4 recap Recap of 'The Boys' Season 4 The upcoming season continues from the dramatic events of Season 4, which ended in July 2024 with a political shift in the US. The newly elected president imposed martial law, effectively giving Homelander control. In the aftermath, most members of the vigilante group known as The Boys were captured, except for Billy Butcher, who escaped and now has tentacle-like powers.

Advertisement

Cast details Meet the cast of 'The Boys' Season 5 The final season sees the return of a massive ensemble cast, including Karl Urban, Antony Starr, and Jack Quaid. Other returning stars are Erin Moriarty, Jessie T Usher, Chace Crawford, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, and Colby Minifie. The upcoming season will also feature appearances from Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Daveed Diggs.