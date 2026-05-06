'The Boys's S5E06 premieres on Prime Video India May 6
Entertainment
The Boys Season five Episode six drops on Amazon Prime Video in India on May 6, around 12:30pm IST. It runs just over an hour.
If you're keeping up, episodes seven and eight will follow on May 13 and May 20.
'The Boys's finale gets 4DX screenings
This season is heading toward a major face-off between Billy Butcher's crew and Homelander's team.
The big finale even gets a special screening in select 4DX theaters on May 19, so fans can catch it on the big screen before it streams the next day.
Starring Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Jack Quaid, and Erin Moriarty, The Boys keeps serving its sharp take on superhero chaos as things heat up for the finale.