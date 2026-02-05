Claire Foy reveals she's been living with gut parasites

The Crown actor Claire Foy recently opened up about her health struggles on the Table Manners podcast. She revealed that she had been living with gut parasites for at least five years, which led to unexplained weight loss. The 41-year-old believes she contracted these "stomach parasites" during a trip to Morocco.

Health journey Dietary changes to combat the infection Foy described her experience with the parasites as "gross" and "disgusting." She said, "I kept losing weight and I didn't know what was going on. They travel as a pair... gross, absolutely rank." To combat the infection, she made significant dietary changes instead of resorting to "hardcore antibiotics." This included giving up caffeine, a tough decision for someone who used to have at least 15 cups of tea daily.

Autoimmune condition Foy also doesn't eat gluten or sugar In addition to her battle with parasites, Foy also has an autoimmune condition that requires her to restrict certain foods. She joked about it on the podcast, saying, "This is my big secret... I feel like I'm in The Traitors or something and I'm letting everyone know that I'm related to someone." "I don't actually eat gluten or sugar... except when I go out for dinner."

