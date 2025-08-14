How John Wick perfected the art of on-screen combat

The John Wick series has become an integral part of US cinema, famed for its gripping action sequences and the most unique storytelling. Ever since it made its debut, the franchise has amazed audiences with its story of a retired hitman seeking vengeance. Today, we take a look at how John Wick evolved, highlighting key elements that made it a hit and influenced the action genre.

#1 The rise of the 'John Wick' franchise The first film familiarized audiences with John Wick's world, laying the foundation for an engaging narrative. Released in 2014, it quickly became the hot favorite with its fresh take on action choreography and storytelling. Its success paved the way for sequels that took the universe further. Each installment built over the last, giving depth to characters and introducing new elements to keep viewers engaged.

#2 Innovative action choreography A defining feature of the John Wick series is its innovative approach to action choreography. The films are renowned for their meticulously crafted fight scenes that blend martial arts with gunplay in a seamless manner. This unique style set a new standard for action films in Hollywood, influencing other filmmakers and raising audience expectations for future productions within this genre.

#3 Character development over time As the series progressed, character development has also been more pronounced. John Wick's journey from a grieving husband to an unstoppable force is explored through various layers across each film. Supporting characters also got more attention as their backstories were fleshed out alongside intricate plotlines involving alliances and betrayals within this fictional underworld society.