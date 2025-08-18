'Mission Impossible': How the franchise redefined action cinema

The Mission Impossible franchise has become a huge part of US cinema, with its heart-pounding action and complex stories. However, since 1996, the series has grown a lot, both in terms of narrative and execution. Each episode introduces something new, something exciting, that keeps audiences hooked. Here's how the franchise has changed over the years, and what makes it so popular.

#1 From TV series to blockbuster films Originally a '60s television series, Mission Impossible became a film franchise with its first movie released in 1996. The move from the small screen to the big screen offered better action scenes and production values. This transition also marked a major change in how the stories were told within the franchise, from episodic to feature-length movies with complex stories.

#2 Tom Cruise's impact on the franchise Since the beginning, Tom Cruise has been the face of the Mission Impossible franchise. The actor brought the character of Ethan Hunt to life with his charm and intensity, making them the most memorable action hero. His dedication to performing his stunts made every film authentic and thrilling, raising the bar for action scenes in Hollywood.

#3 Technological advancements over time With technology evolving, the Mission Impossible series has immensely benefited. It incorporated CGI and other digital technologies to create scenes that are not just realistic but beautiful as well. Such technological advancements have enabled filmmakers to venture into new creative spaces with every film, offering audiences visuals that are more and more spectacular. This way, storytelling remains interesting but not at the cost of amazing VFX.