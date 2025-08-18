Next Article
'Bengal Files' trailer: Agnihotri's film spotlights real-life political violence
The Bengal Files trailer is out, with director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri diving into West Bengal's turbulent political history and real-life stories of violence against Hindus.
The film aims to spotlight events many feel have been overlooked, making it especially relevant for anyone curious about untold chapters in India's past.
Trailer launch was canceled in Kolkata
Agnihotri describes the film as a "wake-up call," stating, "we will not let Bengal become another Kashmir."
Interestingly, the trailer launch in Kolkata was abruptly canceled despite permissions, leaving Agnihotri questioning fairness in how rules are applied.
The rocky start adds even more attention to the film's release journey.