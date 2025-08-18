Next Article
'Mission: Impossible 8' arrives on digital tomorrow: How to watch
Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, which hits digital platforms like Apple TV, Prime Video, YouTube, and Fandango at Home on August 19.
After its 90-day run in theaters, you can buy it for $19.99 or rent for $14.99—and the digital version comes with some bonus content for fans.
Why did 'The Final Reckoning' not perform as expected?
Even though the movie got solid reviews, it made about $595 million worldwide—not quite a blockbuster given its massive $400 million budget. That's led to some chatter about where the franchise goes next.
For those new to the series: Mission: Impossible started as a TV show way back in the '60s and has grown into an eight-film action saga since Tom Cruise launched it on the big screen in 1996.