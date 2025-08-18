'Mission: Impossible 8' arrives on digital tomorrow: How to watch

Why did 'The Final Reckoning' not perform as expected?

Even though the movie got solid reviews, it made about $595 million worldwide—not quite a blockbuster given its massive $400 million budget. That's led to some chatter about where the franchise goes next.

For those new to the series: Mission: Impossible started as a TV show way back in the '60s and has grown into an eight-film action saga since Tom Cruise launched it on the big screen in 1996.