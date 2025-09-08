'The Family Man 3' arriving in '2-three months': Darshan Kumaar Entertainment Sep 08, 2025

Good news for fans—season three of The Family Man is arriving in just "two-three months," according to actor Darshan Kumaar.

The hit series, directed by Raj & DK, brings Manoj Bajpayee back as Srikant Tiwari, who's still juggling his wild spy life with family chaos.

The new season will stream on Amazon Prime Video and is expected before the end of 2025.