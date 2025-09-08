Next Article
'The Family Man 3' arriving in '2-three months': Darshan Kumaar
Good news for fans—season three of The Family Man is arriving in just "two-three months," according to actor Darshan Kumaar.
The hit series, directed by Raj & DK, brings Manoj Bajpayee back as Srikant Tiwari, who's still juggling his wild spy life with family chaos.
The new season will stream on Amazon Prime Video and is expected before the end of 2025.
New season to have Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur onboard
This time around, Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur are joining the cast, adding some fresh energy to the story.
The teaser hints at Srikant facing intense security threats while dealing with personal struggles.
You'll also see returning favorites like Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur, and Vedant Sinha—keeping that emotional heart of the show alive.