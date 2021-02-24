-
The Great Gatsby is branching its timeless popularity into animation now.
The widely acclaimed Jazz age novel by author F. Scott Fitzgerald will be turned into an animated feature.
The feature animation wing of VFX house DNEG, which created the visual effects for Christopher Nolan's Interstellar and Tenet, is creating it.
It will be directed by filmmaker-writer-illustrator William Joyce.
Brian Selznick is writing the script for the feature
Illustrator and writer Brian Selznick is penning the script and he is pretty excited about this venture.
"I've been friends with William Joyce for nearly my entire career. The rich wonderland of William Joyce's vision is a brilliant match for the shimmering prose of F. Scott Fitzgerald, and I'm thrilled to help him bring this unique cinematic experience to life, (sic)" said Selznick.
Another miniseries on the novel is being made
Meanwhile, screenwriter and producer Michael Hirst is making a miniseries on the classic novel. This series was announced in January.
The series by Hirst will attempt to focus on "New York's Black community in the 1920s as well as the musical subculture."
One of the most popular adaptations of The Great Gatsby remains the 2013 movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio and directed by Baz Luhrmann.