'The Kerala Story 2' - O Maayi Ri: Watch now

While the song is soothing, the movie itself dives into heavier themes like psychological manipulation and loss of identity.

The story follows three girls from different states whose dreams get tangled up in a web of religious conversion.

The cast features Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia as leads.

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, The Kerala Story 2 hits theaters on February 27.