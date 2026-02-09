'The Kerala Story 2' - O Maayi Ri: Watch now
Entertainment
The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond just dropped its first song, O Maayi Ri, and it's all about the power of a mother's love.
Sung beautifully by Shreya Ghoshal, with music by Mannan Shaah and lyrics from Manoj Muntashir, this track feels gentle and heartfelt—definitely one that sticks with you.
Meanwhile, know more about the film
While the song is soothing, the movie itself dives into heavier themes like psychological manipulation and loss of identity.
The story follows three girls from different states whose dreams get tangled up in a web of religious conversion.
The cast features Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia as leads.
Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, The Kerala Story 2 hits theaters on February 27.