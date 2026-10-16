Brendan Fraser's 'The Mummy 4' finally has a title

The Mummy: Book of the Dead is set to hit theaters on October 15, 2027.

This announcement was made on Thursday (Friday IST), exactly a year before its release.

The film will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett from Radio Silence, with David Coggeshall penning the screenplay.

Sean Daniel, who has produced every film in this series so far, is also returning as producer.