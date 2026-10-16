Brendan Fraser's 'The Mummy 4' finally has a title
What's the story
Universal Pictures has officially announced the title for the upcoming fourth installment in The Mummy franchise. Titled The Mummy: Book of the Dead, it will see Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz reprising their roles as Rick and Evie O'Connell. Other cast members include John Hannah, Michael Johnston, Numan Acar, Kevin J O'Connor, and Oded Fehr.
Release date
Release date and production details
The Mummy: Book of the Dead is set to hit theaters on October 15, 2027.
This announcement was made on Thursday (Friday IST), exactly a year before its release.
The film will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett from Radio Silence, with David Coggeshall penning the screenplay.
Sean Daniel, who has produced every film in this series so far, is also returning as producer.
Plot hints
Title hints at possible plot details
The title of The Mummy: Book of the Dead has sparked speculation about its plot.
Given Fehr's return as Ardeth Bay and the mention of the Book of the Dead, fans are wondering if Imhotep is back to cause chaos again.
The Book of the Dead is an ancient Egyptian text that can resurrect the dead and summon warriors from beyond, first introduced in 1999's The Mummy.
Production details
Filming and set photos have fueled excitement
Principal photography for The Mummy: Book of the Dead reportedly began in September, with filming locations including London and Morocco.
Set photos have also surfaced online, showing Fraser and Weisz together again after several years.
This has fueled excitement among fans who are looking forward to seeing the actors reunite for another adventure.
Franchise overview
More about original franchise films
The Mummy franchise began with Stephen Sommers's The Mummy in 1999, which was set in the 1920s and followed a group of explorers confronting an ancient Egyptian high priest with supernatural powers.
Fraser and Weisz returned for its sequel, The Mummy Returns (2001), but Weisz did not appear in 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.