'The Office' gets new spinoff 'The Paper': Watch trailer
Peacock just dropped the trailer for The Paper, a fresh spinoff set in a struggling Ohio newspaper office.
Expect new characters like Esmerelda (Sabrina Impacciatore), who's proud of her quirky reporting, and Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson), the determined new editor-in-chief trying to save the paper.
'The Paper' premieres on September 4, 2025
Created by Greg Daniels and Michael Korman, The Paper aims to bring back that classic The Office humor in a brand-new setting.
Oscar Nunez pops up from the original cast for some nostalgia, while Steve Carell cheered on from behind the scenes.
Catch The Paper streaming on Peacock starting September 4, 2025.